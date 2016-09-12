SWC’s Black Alliance

“Ago” said Abdimalik Buul, welcoming students to the Black Student Orientation in Ghanaian. “Ame,” the students responded, meaning they were ready to listen.

Buul, assistant professor of Personal Development, serves as a TELA counselor. He co-chairs the Black Alliance with Myesha Jackson, administrative secretary of Instructional Support Services.

Buul said the Black Alliance was established to “bridge the gap for our African-American students” through mentorship, a strong support system and safer atmosphere for Black students at SWC.

Jackson said the Black Alliance was part of a mosaic of ethnic groups on campus which coordinate together.

“We are focused on being a section of the body,” she said. “We have a Latino arm, we have an Asian arm, we have a Black leg and we have a White leg. That’s the whole body of Southwestern College.”

Jackson said SWC needs to improve its Black student retention rate.

“We want to ensure that the Black students who enroll in SWC stay in SWC to complete their degree or to transfer,” she said.

Leah Richie, president of the TELA Scholars, said the Black Alliance provides essential support for African-American students.

“TELA is a platform for students to open up,” she said. “It is a place for them to be who they are with no boundaries and the Black Alliance supports that.”

Richie said it is important for students to connect with their campus.

“You only succeed when you want to succeed,” she said. “The Black Alliance has encouraged us to want.”

Dr. Michael Odu, dean of the School of Mathematics, Science and Engineering, said the Black Alliance offers encouragement to transferring students.

“When you say black lives matter, guess where it starts?” he said. “With you having a goal. Our responsibility is to challenge and empower you and take you to the finish line.”

Khalil Adisa, 19, said he attended the orientation to get involved in SWC’s African-American community.

“What you saw here, is very well put together,” he said. “I used to go to school in San Ysidro and Point Loma. There are not that many African-Americans over there. Going to a place where you see other people and you are able to connect with them, to know that you guys have each other’s back, have a similar experience, it’s really good.”