SWC students celebrate Earth Day

“A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.” – President Franklin Delano Roosevelt

Students lamented America’s “two steps forward, one step back” progress in environmental stewardship at the college’s Earth Day celebration. Advances under President Obama face rollbacks by President Trump, but Southwestern College advocates for the Earth promised to press on.

Students and faculty of the Sustainable Research Alliance organized an Earth Day event in Mayan Hall.

Seven other clubs joined in to sell food and staff activities. The Art Club’s “Bring a Shirt Even” eliminated wasted inventory by creating the art for shirts right on the spot. Customers could buy shirts or bring their own. Sociology Club members hosted “Pantyhose Bowling” and the Sustainable Research Alliance had students painting tiny wooden houses.

Music was provided by “The Business Factory,” a talented acoustic rock band. Attendees bought their food and sat in front of the student center, relaxing and enjoying the music much like the huge Earth Day celebration at Balboa Park.

Joanna Arida, 26, a biology major and member of the Sustainable Research Alliance, said the event was a success.

“The purpose of the event was to bring people together to celebrate the Earth and have a fun day,” she said.

English instructor Brad Flis said he enjoyed the event.

“(It was) wonderful,” he said. “The music is good and people seem to be pumped for Earth Day.”

Organizers promised a bigger event in 2018. Earth has agreed to host.