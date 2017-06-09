San Diego, Southwestern College rallies to defend DACA

President Trump has decided to push for an end to DACA.

San Diego County pushed back.

More than 1000 supporters of President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals order rallied outside the San Diego County Administration Building as the sun set on the horizon and DACA was sunsettled by Trump. DACA recipients stood before the crowd with compelling personal testimonies and case that the program was essential to America.

Protests combatting President Donald Trump’s decision to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program spread throughout the nation. People stood in solidarity with migrant students whose lives will be destroyed by the protection Trump is said to take away.

DACA recipient and immigration attorney Dulce Garcia said the message delivered by Attorney General Jeff Sessions was a cruel, un-American and a serious political miscalculation.

“We are unafraid and we’re here to stay,” she said. “We’re not going to forget your attack on us today.”

SWC student Arantxa Calles said targeting innocent Latinos who are productive citizens reflects a symptom of a corrupt system based on racism.

“The point of cutting DACA is to build an environment of fear so they can be further exploited,” Calles said. “Like my favorite chant says, we didn’t cross the border, the border crossed us.”

Southwestern College’s Governing Board and President Dr. Kindred Murillo attended the rally. Governing Board President Tim Nader said college leadership enthusiastically supports DACA students, and will not submit to the Trump administration if it authorized immigration leads on campus.

“We will not cooperate with any registries based on factors like religion, ethnicity or immigration status,” said Nader. “We will scrutinously follow the law, which I don’t think this administration is doing.”

Trustee Norma Hernandez agreed.

“We’ve taken a strong stance,” she said. “We want to support our students, but we want to be advocates and strong activists wherever we can.”

Calles also said turning people away from one of the biggest global superpowers is a testament to how inefficient and cruel the government is right now.

“800,000 human beings woke up to news that their lives, dreams, their piece of mind and safety are all insignificant in the face of oppression,” they said. “That’s simply not the justice and liberty to reach about.”