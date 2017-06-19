Phi Theta Kappa holds rally in support of refugees

Members of Phi Theta Kappa will host and event on World Refugee Day outside the ASO office Tuesday June 20 to increase student awareness for the international refugee crisis. The rally begins at 10:30 a.m.

Phi Theta Kappa’s local chapter Alpha Pi Epsilon will be handing out information on local refugee resources available through the college and South Bay social service organizations.

TPTK will also be collecting petition signatures on behalf of its “Honors in Action” project. The petition drive #WithRefugees is asking governments to provide education, a safe place to live and the opportunity to learn life improving work skills. Two students from Southwestern College’s PTK branch will be sent to the United Nations to advocate for refugees if they obtain 10,000 signatures.

Tuesday’s event follows Phi Theta Kappa’s first event in 2016, a donation drive to assist refugees with clothes, food and toiletries. Students filled 20 donation bins last year.

ASO Senator Jorge Ortiz said the goal for this event is to educate fellow students and raise awareness.

“10,000 signatures is 10,000 more individuals who are being informed and being aware to the struggles that refugees face,” he said. “Signing this petition is saying you support refugees.”