Mona Dibas translated vision into reality

Mona Dibas will be leaving Southwestern College for UC Berkeley, but her impact as ASO president will not be soon forgotten.

Dibas’ long list of accomplishments includes being the first Muslim ASO President, organizing the UNITED Movement in support of LGBTQ students, fighting for immigrant rights and against campus sexual assault.

For many at SWC, she was the face of hope.

Dibas said that having the pressure of the presidency on her shoulders was tough.

“The ASO President position has had me on my toes and has had me constantly checking myself and constantly having me to ask myself, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’” she said. “Am I helping students? What am I doing right now? Are all these meetings for nothing, or am I doing something for the betterment of this college?”

She also struggled with being put up on a pedestal by many, she said, though she appreciated the recognition and support. Dibas was named Woman of the Year by Assembly Member Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, Chula Vista Champion by Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, Champion of Diversity by the EDI Committee and a 2017 SWC Student of Distinction Award recipient.

“I questioned people why they look up to me,” she said “Why me? I’m just a regular person. I’m not special. I’m not important. People would come to my office like ‘oh, you’re Mona Dibas, thank you for everything that you do.’ It causes a lot of pressure and it’s tiring. It’s exhausting to be the forefront of anything. However, it has been the most amazing experience to know that I had inspired people to do what is right. I had inspired someone to stand up for somebody who is being bullied, somebody that is being sexually assaulted. For them to be inspired to have that courage because of me, that is the greatest blessing this presidency has given me.”

She said that she will miss everything at SWC.

“Taking the time to now sit and reflect, it’s sad,” she said. “I’m going to genuinely miss this place. Southwestern College has given me way more than what I’ve given to Southwestern College. It’s given me experience. It has given me hardships that I’ve had to overcome. It has taught me so much. I’ve met some of the most amazing human beings.”

One of her highlights, she said, was the appearance of guest speaker Dr. Angela Davis.

“I got to hug Angela Davis,” she said. “How many people get to say that, let alone introduce and get to meet her afterwards?”

Like many students, Dibas said that she struggled through some personal problems during her year as president, including a car accident and her grandmother’s diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I have had a hard time physically, emotionally and mentally,” she said. “In the accident, I hurt my left eye and my face was a little bit messed up. It was hard for me.”

Her struggles continued on campus.

“There were difficulties within the ASO and in my classes,” she said. “There were so many times that I wanted to give up. I haven’t slept in three days, all I have eaten was a Twix and I’m tired. I could have given up, but I didn’t. I had amazing people that motivated me and pushed me through it.”

After Donald Trump was elected, SWC and the South Bay faced uncertainty and anxiety. To bring the college together Dibas and the ASO created UNITED, a movement to oppose hate and bigotry.

“I’m most proud of the UNITED Movement,” she said. “That was something that (came together) in a matter of two or three days. It was because of those people that believed in me. I came up with this crazy idea and I asked if we can do this tomorrow. Those people were like yea, like we got you, we will do what you need.”

As an American Muslim, Dibas had already anticipated adversity in whatever she sought to accomplish. Soon after her election, the SWC Sun and El Sol Magazine featured her face on their covers. Thousands of publications were defaced, stolen or destroyed.

“When I came into this position, I realized that not only will people not like me, but some people are going to hate me, and some people are going to hate me for no reason, and will try everything to take me down,” she said. “That was the most difficult thing that I had to go through. It was hard to stay true to who I am and not giving into them trying to take me down. It was difficult keeping my head above water when people try to drag you under.”

Dibas said that she had to stay true to herself to overcome the opposition.

“It was staying true to who I am, continuing to doing what was right, and not letting them get to me,” she said. “These people were trying to do everything to take me down, personal attacks, attacking my family and friends, trying to do things to hit me where it hurts the most. Her work gave her energy and strength, she said.

“I was able to continue doing everything that I was doing while protecting the people that I love, while staying mentally sane,” she said. “I never lied or changed myself to please someone else. I never changed who I was.”

Dibas will be replaced by Kirstyn Smith, whom Dibas endorsed.

“I hope they continue what I am doing with the (UNITED) Movement and the things we have done for the students, but I also hope that they have their own original ideas,” she said. “They are a group of people that will do what is right for students. They were original, honest, kind, humble and everything I look for in people I work with. I would be honored if they continued the work I do.”

Dibas attributed her work at SWC to God, saying that all her success and failures were part of God’s plan.

“I believe in God and I believe that everything is made for a reason, put for a reason and done for a reason,” she said. “So whatever I was able to accomplish, that was because of my faith and my plan was here at this campus. I would have loved to have more of everything, but this what God’s plan was for me.”

Berkeley beckons and May 31 is at hand. As her term winds down, the next phase of her life is winding up.

“Reflecting on my last day, I’m just thankful,” she said. “I’m so sad and heartbroken that I have to move on, but I am so thankful for everything that I have learned from everyone that I’ve met, all of the things that I struggled with and overcome and all my failures, because even with those failures I learned. Now I know how to do things better. I know how to do things right. I’m honored, I’m sad, I’m grateful and I’m humbled.”

Dibas had advice for next years’ SWC students.

“Don’t give up, always do what is right and stay true to who you are.”