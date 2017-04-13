Millenials are using condoms less often than they should

In this strangest of election seasons, California voters are being asked to consider adult films stars as role models.

Don’t laugh.

Next month, Californians will vote on Proposition 60,

a ballot initiative that would require the producers of pornography to pay for health and check up requirements for adult film actors. Proposition 60 will also require actors to wear condoms and take other protective measures while filming.

Proponents and opponents of Proposition 60 have valid points. Those who oppose argue that the performers could opt out of the law so long as they do not have financial gain and are not producing the films, and that it could potentially cost the state several millions in tax revenue per year. It would take at least $1 million a year just to implement and police the law, according to Businesswire.com.

Tax and pornography preferences aside, condom representation in adult films is important.

Many people, especially youth and young adults, mimic what they see depicted in pornography in their own sex lives.

Youth and young adults

are often exposed to pornography before their first sexual encounter. If more pornography is filmed with the actors wearing condoms, it could lead to a rise in

youth condom use. Most students know that condoms prevent sexually-transmitted diseases. Condoms can protect against unwanted pregnancy and diseases like HIV and gonorrhea. Young people may have the knowledge about condoms, but they are not putting it into practice.

Condom use has declined among 13 – 24 year olds, the Center for Disease Control reported. CDC officials also reported a 20 percent decrease in condom use from 2003 to 2015.

Millennials also are having less sex with condoms while exchanging relationships and dating for casual hookups. San Diego State University published new research showing that 25 to 28 percent of Americans ages 18 to 29 have engaged in casual sex. Millenials are having more non-monogamous sex than previous generations

Millennials are having more one-night stands, without discussing condoms and sexually transmitted diseases beforehand. This has been a recipe for a rise in sexually transmitted diseases.

Avert, a sexual health website, reports that the number of clyamida infections has skyrocketed from 500,000 in 1997 to 1.25 million in 2015.

While Millennials may be more sex positive, condoms are still critical to protection against sexually-transmitted diseases.