Letter to the Editor: President addresses Title IX complaints

Please note the following Letter to the SUN editor.

One of my commitments to the Southwestern College community from my first day here was that we would fairly and immediately deal with issues and complaints, in particular incidents of alleged sex discrimination and assault. And we are doing that. Today, when there is knowledge of misconduct, the district begins an investigation immediately—with or without a formal complaint.

While those involved in it have the right to share their experience, I cannot discuss the details of the incident covered in the most recent issue of The Sun under the district’s student privacy requirements. But I can tell you that an investigation was begun as soon as I learned of the rumor of what happened during this trip.

Not only did we take action on this incident. But since March 1, 2017, the district has investigated 12 student-to-student complaints, and 18 staff-to-staff complaints. Of those 30 investigations, all but eight have been completed. Their resolutions are expected soon.

Southwestern College values mutual respect, integrity and accountability. If we are to live our values, we must demonstrate through words and actions that Southwestern College is a safe place for students, faculty, staff and administrators. For me, those are not just words. They are a basic expectation that all leaders—student leaders, faculty leaders, classified professional leaders and college leadership—must follow.

Respectfully,

Kindred Murillo, Ed.D.

Superintendent/President

Southwestern College