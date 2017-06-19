Gunman on campus, lockdown during College for Kids

Southwestern College’s Chula Vista campus was placed on lockdown this afternoon following the report of a gunman on campus. The suspect is believed to be a tall African-American or Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black shirt, with a blue Los Angeles Dodgers jacket and jeans. Acting Campus Police Chief Dave Nighswonger confirmed that the suspect has since left the campus and was last seen heading into the canyon behind Ralph’s on Otay Lakes Road.

SWC’s College for Kids event was in progress during the lockdown, with at least 30 children sheltered in the journalism lab. Faculty ran out of their rooms to bring children and parents in for shelter. College for Kids, a program for young children, was about to begin a session when the lockdown was ordered by college president Dr. Kindred Murillo.

The children have been escorted off campus.

Chula Vista Police Department’s Watch Commander was unavailable for comment.

Public Information Officer Captain Lon Turner did not answer numerous calls to his office.

Persons with information are asked to contact SWC Police at (619) 216-6691 or 911.

Updates will be provided as the situation progresses.

UPDATE- 6:25 p.m. Chula Vista Police notified Southwestern College Campus Police that the suspect had been identified and was now in custody. The weapon was a replica handgun, according to the statement released by the college.