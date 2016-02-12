Former SWC student receives 3 years probation for battery

A former Southwestern College student pleaded guilty to three counts of battery and was placed on three years probation after a six-month stint in county jail.

Glenn Balancar was charged with 10 misdemeanor counts, including sexual battery, at SWC and SDSU in September 2015.

Balancar is required to undergo psychological evaluation and has a restraining order for all 10 victims as well as the SDSU and SWC campuses. Details of his mental health treatment were not disclosed.

Last fall Balancar allegedly harassed three SWC coeds and was sent to the South Bay Detention Facility. A student harassed by Balancar last September said he inappropriately touched her inner thigh at the library.

“I put my headphones in and that’s when he started brushing on me,” she said. “I began to feel really uncomfortable and it was very scary.”

She moved to a different chair to get away from Balancar, but he followed her and used chairs to block her from escaping.

Campus Police Chief Michael Cash that Balancar did not commit sexual assault.

“One of the biggest misnomers is what happened with Balancar,” he said. “What he did (at SWC) was battery, what he did at SDSU was a sexual battery. Battery is if someone is touching you and it’s against your will. Sexual battery, you have to touch an intimate part of a women’s body, anything that would be considered a sexual place. We have to go by the penal code definition.”

Chief Deputy City Attorney Nicole Crosby said if Balancar were to violate his probation he would face a year and a half of jail time.

“He’s already done six months in jail,” she said. “He has to do a psychiatric evaluation, he has to stay away from all the victims, Southwestern College and San Diego State.”

Crosby said Balancar has a Fourth Waiver, meaning his person, home or vehicle can be searched at any time.