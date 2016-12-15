Dr. Virginia Hansen remembered as a student champion

Former Dean of Student Support Services Dr. Virginia Hansen died on October 11 from a stroke. She was 77.

Hansen worked at Southwestern College for 34 years. She retired in 2005. She served the college in many positions, including director of instructional support services, director of transfer center/student activities, director of E.O.P.S. and dean of student support services.

Governing board member Norma Hernandez said Hansen was a great role model for employees and students.

“Virginia’s legacy at Southwestern was that she loved working at the college and helping students,” she said. “She was known for her exemplary work ethic and her willingness to roll up her sleeves and make sure the job was done.”

Hansen started at SWC in 1971. Hernandez said she got to know her in 1992 when she started working in Student Services.

“We shared many joyful times together, but also times when we both experienced loss and hurdles in our personal and professional lives,” she said.

Hansen and Hernandez worked together to organize a statewide Latina Leaders in Community Colleges conference hosted by SWC.

Hernandez said Hansen received an award years later for her strong advocacy for Latinas in community colleges.

Hansen is also responsible for many innovative student programs such as the Student of Distinction Award (SODA), the EOPS Book Loan Program and tutoring for EOPS students.

“She was also instrumental in offering our first Summer Readiness Program for incoming students from local high schools,” Hernandez said.

Before Hansen’s death, Hernandez said they arranged to have lunch together with another of their “amigas,” Georgia Copeland, the former director of admissions.

“(They) had just come back from separate trips and we were excited to get together and hear about the adventures,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said her daughter called two days later to tell her Hansen was at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

“I went to the hospital to say goodbye to my friend just before she was taken off life support.”

Hernandez said she was honored to speak at Hansen’s services and share some of their memorable times together.

“Virginia was a mentor and a role model to many employees and students, always encouraging them to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams,” she said. “She believed education had transformed her life and given her a very fulfilling career at the college. Her perseverance and motivation was something she passed on to others.”­