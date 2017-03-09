Chicano activists protect murals, stand against right-wing group.

Hundreds gathered to show solidarity with Chicano murals and statues that a right-wing group has been urging local politicians to take down, saying the artwork was un-American and endorsed human sacrifice.

This followed after a plaque honoring Confederate president Jefferson Davis was removed from Horton Plaza.

Border Angels founder Enrique Morones said they were here to chase out racism.

“We stand here united against hate, against racism,” said Morones. “You can feel the love here.”

Chicano activists took to the stage and addressed the crowd, encouraging strength and community. Music and the smell of burned sage filled the air as the crowd collected underneath Coronado Bridge, the crowd cheered in solidarity as listeners stood protectively around the murals.

Salvador Barajas, Chicano painter and activist, smiled as he stood beside “The Historical Mural,” a piece he helped restore in 2012. Following the displacement of 1500 families in the neighborhood due to freeway construction, Barajas said the area was lifeless.

“Each of these pillars was just gray,” he said. “There was nothing to show our culture.”

When less than ten people from the right-wing group arrived, crowds stood tall against the police surrounding the smaller crowd. A team of about 30 officers formed a protective circle around the right-wing group as crowds urged for them to be removed from the park.

Chicano supporters poured into the I-5 on ramp as they walked around the circle of police, chanting “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.” Cheers erupted among the crowd as officers and the ring-wing successfully left Chicano park.

Chicano political cartoonist Joaquin Junco Jr. said he came to protect the park.

“This place represents my hopes and dreams,” Junco said. “It’s documenting the history of where we came from and what struggles we’ve been through. Today was a win for us.”