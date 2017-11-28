Border Angels 3k Friendship and “Fun Run”

Planning a 3k race is a challenge enough, admitted Enrique Morones, but holding it along the border crawling with Border Patrol and military required international connections, diplomacy and patience.

Not to mention some sturdy running shoes.

Runners from Southern California and Northern Baja laced up for the inaugural Border Angels Bi-National Friendship 3k Run hosted by the human rights organization.

Morones declared it a dusty yet inspiring success.

“It’s the first time we are holding this friendship run,” he said. “Being that it’s the first time, it doesn’t come without challenges. While people around the country are thinking ‘more walls’ we are thinking ‘more friendship.’ This event is all about friendship.”

Runners included members of Latinas A Correr (LAC), an organization that helps Latinas get healthy through running. LAC has branches in Chicago, Virginia, San Diego and Tijuana. Arlene Gonzalez led the group at the Friendship Run.

“I work with three type of women,” she said, “those that have escaped domestic violence, human trafficking and cancer survivors. It’s all about using running as a therapy. We work on a training plan and work together for three to five months preparing to do a 5k to help build self-esteem.”

Morones said 40 runners participated in the border run.

Gabriella Javier finished first. She said she loved running because it made her feel peace, freedom and allowed time for herself.

Sal Flores, director of LAC’s Tijuana charter, said the run helped on a grander scale.

“Despite there being a border wall, this event shows unity and community with everyone in the southern region, especially with those that enjoy running.”