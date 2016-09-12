Black Lives Matter activists create discussion at SWC

Aaron Harvey was a 26-year-old working as a real estate agent on the day California authorities accused him of murdering nine people.

His life was forever changed.

After sitting for 30 days in jail, Harvey learned he was facing charges for “conspiracy to commit nine shootings.”

California Penal Code 182.5 classifies those believed to be associated with “gang-related activity” as gang members. Gang-related activity includes spending time in areas known for gang activity and “suggestive” Facebook posts.

Harvey, a black man with a college education and no previous criminal record, could have been sentenced to 56 years in prison. The judge threw out the case.

Others are not so lucky. SWC communications professor Dr. Rachel Hastings said statistics show Black men are the most likely to be incarcerated.

“One in three African-American men will see the inside of a prison in the United States in their lifetime,” she said. “That is an epidemic number that is not being talked about.”

UMOJA is a California organization that focuses on expanding African and African-American curriculum. Hastings is SWC’s UMOJA advisor.

Abdimalik Buul, a professor of personal development and co-chair for the SWC Black Alliance, said education brings to light important societal issues. Open discussion amongst peers creates a new platform of “porch talks,” he said.

“It’s important and crucial to understand the societal impacts and how that affects us directly,” he said. “We have to understand how to move what’s happening into a systematic dialogue and discussion to have impact and change. I believe one of the institutions that can do that is our educational system.”

These issues often lead to the stereotyping and marginalizing that affects the Black community. SWC student Darien Petty is one of those affected.

While standing on a public street, Perry said men driving past shouted at him he would “never be anything”.

“We can’t just sweep stuff under the rug,” he said.

Petty, 28, a theatre major whose goal is to transfer to UCLA, advocates for black community issues.

“Take the initiative to do something different,” he said. “We do matter.”

Harvey is now a civil rights activist working with a state auditor to scrutinize the “gang member” list.

“There are about 150,000 people on this list,” Harvey said. “There were 42 one-year-old babies on this list.”

Harvey’s goal is to educate against black stereotypes.

“I embrace my community,” he said. “I am not going to let them shame me and shame my culture. That’s all it is, it’s just culture.”

Harvey is working with California State Assembly Member Dr. Shirley Weber on Assembly Bill 2298, which would give written notice to any person added onto the gang list. Harvey said this would also allow individuals to petition to be removed from it.

Harvey told students education was their salvation.

“I believe every college student should be a mole,” he said. “Get your education and bring that information back to the community and educate those that might not have had the opportunity to receive the enlightenment students receive. It’s your duty to organize on campus and to bring that connection back to the community. There is a disconnect between individuals who are not on these campuses and those who are.”