Attempted kidnapping of Bonita Vista High student on SWC Chula Vista Campus

An attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School student on Southwestern College’s Chula Vista campus is being investigated by Campus Police. The student escaped an unidentified man in a white pickup truck and notified police. A suspect is still at large.

At about 9:15 a.m. a Hispanic male with trimmed facial hair believed to be in his 30s pulled alongside the victim near the baseball field in a white late model Chevy Blazer and offered her a ride. When she declined, he persisted and offered her $200 to get in his truck. She again declined and tried to escape. The suspect then cut her off with his truck, got out of his vehicle and unsuccessfully tried pulling her into the car.

The victim ran home, then returned to campus at 10:15 a.m. to notify campus police of the incident. The suspect was last seen wearing an orange construction vest, heading eastbound on East H Street a t a high rate of speed, according to a witness.

Cameras in Lot J, the location of the attempted abduction, did not pick up the incident, but did capture images of a white truck matching the description of witnesses. Acting Police Chief Davis Nighswonger said the vehicle matches a description of a truck and man driving suspiciously around the campus minutes before the assault. A photo of the truck and suspect were released by the college.

Investigators went to the construction sites on campus and have since ruled out employees involved with campus building projects, according to President Dr. Kindred Murillo.

“We checked with all of our construction sites and everyone is accounted for,” she said. “We don’t believe at this time that it has anything to do with our construction crews.”

Campus Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle to call (619) 216-6783.