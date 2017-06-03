All phases of Lady Jags’ softball come together for strong start

Lady Jaguar softball players roared out of the gate and opened their season by sweeping a doubleheader from Los Angeles Mission College, 5-4 and 7-1.

Head Coach Yasmin Mossadeghi said she was not surprised by the strong start.

“There is no weak position on the field and no weak position on offense, 1 through 9,” she said. “Every person on this team is capable of being successful, including players in the dugout and that is usually rare at this level.”

Clairemont High graduate Yazzy Jameson set the tone for the season.

Jameson only gave up four hits through five innings in the first game of the double header, before surrendering a three run homer in the sixth.

The Jags responded with a RBI single in the bottom of the seventh by shortstop Alyssa Garrette winning the game 5-4. Jameson and her team kept their cool.

“The key thing for me is how I perform after (allowing a home run), you just gotta erase it and keep going,” she said.

Garrette agreed.

“During my at bat I just try to clear my head and not stress about it too much,” she said. “But afterwards I was happy. I mean, we had just won the game in the last inning.”

Garrette said she has a pregame ritual to stay positive.

“Every game I pre-wrap my wrist and I write ‘focus’ and ‘trust the process’ on the tape,” she said. “These words really get me through the mental aspect of the game because if I’m doing bad I’m constantly reminded on my wrist.”

Jameson has already committed to Mercy College, a Division II school in Dobbs Ferry, New York.

“My goal is to keep my pitching going and getting better because my scholarship offer to New York,” she said.

Last year Jameson received a Pacific Coast Athletic Conference Women’s Athlete Player of the Week award and was Most Valuable Player at the Golden West Tournament. She started her softball career at Clairemont Girls Fastpitch, then played on the travel ball teams San Diego Renegades and San Diego Powersurge.

Mossadeghi said leadership requires great attitude and passion on and off the field.

“Yazzy is considered a leader because of her quick growth and development as a person and athlete,” she said. “That helped our team garner much success last year. Everyone at some point in the season will have opportunities to be a great leader.”

Coach Mossadeghi said she expects there to be no I in team this year.

“Our obstacle this year is making sure that we all stay on the path to succeed as a team and not as individuals. This team compared to past has more depth in talent and a positive attitude.”

Since the opening day doubleheader the Lady Jags have continued their momentum through February, going 5-3 in the month, giving them a 7-3 record for the season.