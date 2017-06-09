Vigil held for two students found dead, submerged in Otay Lakes

The bodies of two missing Southwestern College Students were found submerged in wrecked car in lower Otay Lake, not far from the Olympic Training Center. Miylin Elizabeth Chew Navarro, 23, and Aser Elshrkawy, 18, had been missing since August 27th. They were co-workers at different branches of The Loft stores. Chew worked at the Otay Ranch location, Elshrkawy in Fashion Valley.

Chew disappeared after leaving her boyfriend’s San Ysidro home around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to police. Both failed to show up for their shifts at work. Chew had been in contact with Elshrkawy around 2:30 a.m. the morning she had gone missing. Shortly after, her phone went dark and all calls went to her voice mail.

Elshrkawy’s BMW was pulled from lower the Otay Lake Reservoir at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. It car showed signs of damage from a collision. California Highway Patrol officers said the bodies may have been in the lake since Sunday morning.

San Diego County Sheriff deputies found the BMW upside down in the water from a helicopter.

Chew’s family of held a lakeside vigil on Wednesday, August 30th evening in her honor. Tom Bushfield, Chew’s grandfather, said he was touched by the large gathering

“I cannot believe how many people came out,” he said tearfully. “I just thought it was going to be family and close friends, but she had a lot of friends that came from Mexico. We cannot believe the turnout. It has been fantastic”

Her grandmother, Sandy Bushfield, said Chew had a warm heart and artistic talent.

“She just loved loved everything and everyone, and that just came through,” she said, “especially through her art.”

Chew had graduated from Southwestern College in May.

Elshrkawy was the son of a Saudi medical doctor. Nickolas Furr, who once tutored him in the college Writing Center, said Elshrkawy was “a good guy” who loved school and the United States. Furr said Elshrkawy told him he looked forward to attending an American university and was motivated to earn good grades.

A CHP spokesperson said the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies on both bodies in an attempt to determine the cause of death.