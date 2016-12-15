Students struggling with homelessness
Georgia really wanted to earn a good grade in a class she loved. So she turned on the overhead light…
Science Instructor Harbors a Passion for Fiction
Gregory Brulte writes science fiction. He is also a real scientist. Brulte, an anatomy and physiology instructor, is challenging stereotypes by…
Black Lives Matter activists create discussion at SWC
Aaron Harvey was a 26-year-old working as a real estate agent on the day California authorities accused him of murdering…
New pool brings new hope after a difficult season
It was a season of disappointment for the women’s water polo team, but the athletes managed to keep their heads…
Protester rally against rhetoric of President-elect Donald Trump at Southwestern College
About 300 students, faculty and community members railed against racism, misogyny and homophobia in a march on the Southwestern College…
Ethical journalism is under attack by Trump and his crew
It is rare to see a real journalist on television. They are being arrested for doing journalism. Instead you see…